Abdul Razzaq refutes marriage rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia  

KARACHI – Former Pakistan cricket all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has dismissed rumours linking him to Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia, terming the reports “completely baseless.”

Speaking at a private event in Karachi, Razzaq said his only meeting with the actress took place about 12 years ago at a function, and there has been no contact since.

“She is a good actress, but the truth is that I met her once over a decade ago. These rumours have no reality,” he clarified.

When asked if he liked the actress, the former cricketer smiled and quipped, “All girls look beautiful on camera.”

Speculation about a possible relationship gained traction on social media after a picture of Razzaq with Bhatia at a jewellery shop went viral, sparking engagement and marriage rumours.

Bhatia had earlier responded to the reports in an interview, calling them “ridiculous” and stressing that the internet had wrongly linked her name with Razzaq.

With both Razzaq and Bhatia denying the speculation, the rumours surrounding their alleged relationship and marriage have effectively been put to rest.