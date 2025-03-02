400 educators attend ‘AI in education workshop’

Federal Secretary for Education, Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani has underscored transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in revolutionizing teaching methodologies and enhancing learning outcomes.

Speaking at a comprehensive workshop focused on leveraging AI to develop foundational literacy and numeracy skills, Mr.

Wani expressed profound confidence in the capabilities of Pakistani students.

“Our students are absolutely brilliant,” stated Federal Secretary Wani.

“They are demonstrating remarkable proficiency in utilizing AI to create videos and images, and are actively engaged in game design.

These achievements clearly surpass the perceived limitations often placed upon them, highlighting their innate talent and adaptability.”

The workshop, organized by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) in collaboration with the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE), was held at FG College of Home Economics and Management Sciences, F11/1.

The event drew an impressive attendance of over 400 teachers and principals from grades 1 to 5, representing both FDE-administered and private schools.

The workshop also welcomed international donors and education policy experts, who contributed valuable insights into the global integration of AI in educational settings.

The program featured a series of focused sessions addressing the pivotal role of AI in primary education.

Federal Secretary Wani delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the critical importance of AI in fostering critical thinking and creativity among students.Ms.Gul-e-Zehra, representing FDE, highlighted the organization’s commitment to foundational learning as a cornerstone for students’ long-term success.

She also shared details of FDE’s initiative to conduct a month-long intensive foundational literacy and numeracy session at the commencement of each academic year, ensuring a solid academic foundation for all students.

Mr.Sam Wilson, Director of the Pakistan Foundational Learning Hub, addressed the challenges associated with foundational learning and the implementation of educational technology.

He cautioned against a “one-size-fits-all” approach to technology integration, advocating for a targeted strategy that addresses specific learning challenges.

Dr.SamiaDogar, Head of the Federal College of Education, led a session providing actionable insights for teachers on the practical application of AI in their classrooms.

NIETE presented its efforts in establishing a support and training network for primary-level teachers, aimed at improving learning outcomes.

Teachers from Islamabad College for Boys (ICB), G6/3, facilitated discussions on AI applications in sciences, mathematics, and language learning.

Star students from both rural and urban government schools in Islamabad captivated the audience with demonstrations of their innovative AI projects.

The workshop also featured a demonstration of the Oxford Reading Buddy, an AI-driven literacy tool.

The event concluded with closing remarks and a vote of thanks, reinforcing the necessity for sustained collaboration in integrating AI into Pakistan’s educational landscape.