Bank holiday in Pakistan on Monday

KARACHI—Public and private sector banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Monday for public dealings to deduct Zakat.

The first of Ramazan is observed as a bank holiday in Pakistan for Zakat deduction. As the first Ramazan fell on Sunday, the bank holiday will be observed on Monday for the said purpose.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, March 3, 2025, which shall be observed as Bank Holiday for deduction of Zakat”, reads a statement issued by the SBP.

“All banks / DFIs / MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the afore-mentioned date. However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing)”, the statement further reads.

Staff Report

