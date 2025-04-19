20-kg wheat flour bag prices drop massively; check new rates

LAHORE – Flour prices witnessed a massive drop in Lahore and other parts of Punjab due to a dip in wheat prices.

Reports said the price of a 20-kilogramme flour bag has reduced by Rs200, with new price hovering at Rs1,500 as compared to previous rate of Rs1,700.

Pakistan Flour Mills Association Chairman Asim Raza said the price of wheat has decreased to Rs2,600 per 40kg from Rs3,400.

He also said the price of “Chakki” flour has also dropped by Rs10 per kg, while the price of refined flour and fine flour stands at Rs110 per kg.

A day earlier, Asim Raza demanded that the Punjab government should allow them to export wheat products.

Speaking to the media, he said that the flour mills industry has been facing difficulties for several years. He added that the flour mills suffered significant losses due to the government policies.

He stated that their industry was labeled as smugglers. There should be inter-provincial movement of wheat. “We don’t need a package — we need a trade policy”.

There are enough flour mills in Punjab to supply flour to all of Asia. Exporting wheat products instead of raw wheat is more beneficial. The Punjab government should allow the mill owners to export wheat products.