Punjab reduces flour, sugar prices ahead of Ramazan 2025

LAHORE – The Punjab government has reduced the prices of wheat flour bags and sugar to facilitate public in holy month of Ramazan 2025.

The rates have been dropped in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz who has promised to provide maximum relief to masses.

DG Food Punjab Shoaib Khan Jadoon stated the price of 10 kg wheat flour has been decreased by up to Rs75 in Gujranwala, Gujrat, and Rawalpindi.

In Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal divisions, relief of Rs20 to Rs80 is being given, while in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, relief of Rs30 to Rs85 will be provided on the flour bags.

The flour and sugar are being provided at subsidized rates at relief markets.

DG Food Punjab further stated that in the last 24 hours, 1,250 bags of flour and 1,730 kilograms of sugar have been sold in the markets due to government relief measures.

On the other hand, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad has decided to provide relief to citizens during the month of Ramazan.

He said 17 fair price shops will be established across Islamabad, where citizens will be able to purchase food items at wholesale prices.

The district administration has assigned responsibilities to all assistant commissioners.