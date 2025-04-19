At least 148 dead as passenger boat catches fire, sinks in Congo

KINSHASA – At least 148 people have died and hundreds are feared missing after a passenger boat caught fire and sank in the Democratic Republic of Congo, officials and media reports confirmed on Wednesday.

The international media reported that the ill-fated vessel, identified as HB Kongolo, had departed from the port of Matankumu en route to the Bolomba region when the tragedy occurred. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday when a fire broke out on board as a woman was cooking food on the wooden boat.

The vessel was carrying around 500 passengers including women and children.

As the fire spread rapidly, the boat capsized and sank in the Congo River which resulted in a major loss of life.

The rescue efforts led to the survival of at least 100 people while search operations for the missing are ongoing. Many of the injured are receiving medical treatment at the local facilities.

Boating accidents are frequent in Congo, where old and overcrowded wooden vessels remain a common mode of transportation, especially between remote villages. Poor safety standards and a lack of regulatory oversight continue to contribute to such tragic incidents.

The authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the exact number of casualties or the cause of the fire. An investigation into the incident is underway.