18-year-old girl commits suicide by jumping from building in Lahore

LAHORE – A teenager committed suicide jumped from the seventh floor of a building in an area of Lahore, it emerged on Friday.

Police said the incident took place in Hairr area where 18-year-old Sumaiya jumped from an apartment, adding that evidence were collected from the crime scene.

The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem as investigation into the matter has been launched to determine reasons behind the extreme step.

SP Cantt said the matter will be probed from all aspects.

Last year in October, a female student of the Punjab University ended her life by committing suicide in a hostel room for unknown reasons.

The body of the Institute of Education and Research (IER) student, identified as Umm-e-Habiba, was found hanging a ceiling fan in the room, leaving the people shocked.

Reports said the incident took place on October 14 when Habiba went to her friend’s room in the same hostel in afternoon. Her friend had to go out for some personal work and when she returned she found the door locked.

She knocked the door for several minutes and contacted security guards upon receiving no response from inside the room.

The guards broke the door and saw the body of the fifth semester student hanging from the ceiling fan.