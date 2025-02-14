Immediate action urged to save endangered pangolins in Pakistan

LAHORE – The population of the Indian pangolin has drastically declined due to poaching, illegal trade, habitat loss, retaliatory killings, and climate change.

In connection with World Pangolin Day, which is observed on the third Saturday of February, WWF-Pakistan has urged immediate action to save the declining population of this endangered species.

The Indian pangolin is the only pangolin species found in Pakistan, which is classified as endangered in the IUCN Red List of Species with a declining population trend.

In Pakistan, particularly in the Potohar region, the species has disappeared from 80 per cent of its former range. While exact population estimates are challenging to determine, the overall population has drastically declined.

According to the IUCN, other population models predict that the global Indian pangolin population may decrease by approximately 50 per cent over the next 20 years.

In Pakistan, the Indian pangolin is protected under both federal and provincial wildlife laws. Since 2016, it has also been listed in Appendix I of CITES, which legally prohibits any international trade of the species and its products, including scales.

However, the pangolin faces several challenges, especially poaching, retaliatory killing and illegal trade activities. They are heavily hunted for their scales, which are used in traditional medicine and illegal trade.

Urbanisation, agricultural expansion, and deforestation are also reducing their natural habitat. Further, studies indicate that Pakistan is a transit route for the international smuggling of pangolin scales, primarily to China and Southeast Asia. All these challenges are putting the survival of pangolins at risk.

WWF-Pakistan has proposed that the provincial wildlife departments and other law enforcement authorities should take immediate action to halt the illegal trade of this species. Further, penalties for poaching and illegal trade should be increased. There is also an urgent need to enhance the monitoring of trade routes to prevent the smuggling of pangolin scales.

Speaking about the significance of the species, Muhammad Jamshed Iqbal Chaudhry, Senior Manager Research and Conservation WWF-Pakistan, said that these species play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

“We must combat illegal wildlife trade, protect their habitats, and ensure a future where these unique creatures can thrive”, he said and proposed reforestation projects and protection of pangolin habitats in key regions like the Potohar Plateau, Margalla Hills, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently, WWF-Pakistan is working in collaboration with KP and Punjab Wildlife Departments for pangolin conservation. The project “Saving the Pangolin of Pakistan” is being implemented in the KP Province, and surveys for species distribution have been completed in the region. Further, a Pangolin Protection Zone, enforced with community-based watch and ward, is being established in the southern districts of the KP province.