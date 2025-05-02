1500 prize bond May 2025 draw date inside

KARACHI – The National Savings Centre in Karachi is all set to conduct the upcoming draw of Rs1,500 prize bond in this month of May 2025 with people hoping to hit the jackpot this time.

Prize bonds are widely considered as a secure and rewarding investment as draws are held regularly in transparent manners in order to ensure fairness in the system.

As per the schedule, the second draw of Rs1,500 prize bond of year 2025 will be conducted on 15 May in Karachi.

1500 Prize Bond Winning Amount

The lucky winner of the first prize will take home a remarkable Rs3 million while 3 second prize winners will receive one million rupees. Over 1600 lucky winners of third prize bond will get Rs18,500 each.

The winners can claim the winning amount at any designated bank branches or the offices of National Savings.

First and Second Prize Winners of Feb 2025 Draw

The first prize of Rs3 million has been won by the holder of prize bond number 402432. The three winners of the second prizes are 543452, 764165 and 814653.

1500 Prize Bond Full Draw List Feb 2025

As per new rules, tax filers will be subject to a 15 percent tax on prize earnings, while non-filers will face 30pc tax on the amount they win. This marks a major change in tax structure for Prize Bond winners, which may affect the total amount received by those fortunate enough to claim a prize.

For first prize of 3,000,000 would be taxed at 450,000 for a tax filer, while a non-filer would pay 900,000. The second prize of 1,000,000 would result in 150,000 in taxes for a tax filer and 300,000 for a non-filer. The third prize of 18,500 is taxed at 2,775 for tax filers and 5,550 for non-filers. Essentially, tax filers pay a lower tax amount compared to non-filers, reflecting the different tax rates applied to them.