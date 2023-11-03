RAWALPINDI – At least fourteen Pakistani soldiers have been martyred in an ambush in Balochistan’s Gwadar district, according to an army statement.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said at least 14 troops of armed forces embraced martyrdom when their convoy, moving from Pasni to Ormara in, was ambushed by terrorists on Friday”.

ISPR said sanitisation operation is being carried out in the region and mentioned that perpetrators of the latest terror attack will be brought to justice.

It said Pakistani forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Last month, over 60 people, including cops martyred when a suicide bomber targeted Eid Miladun Nabi procession in Balochistan.

The recent terror incident was the latest in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.