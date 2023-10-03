RAWALPINDI – Days after the deadly suicide bombings in the country, Pakistan’s security forces tightened the noose around the militants.

In the latest operation, at least ten militants were neutralized while huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from their possession during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) carried out by the security forces in the country’s border region neighboring Afghanistan.

ISPR said 10 militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Pezu, Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

It said intense fire exchange took place between the soldiers and insurgents, and after gun battles, 10 terrorists were killed.

The militants remained actively involved in several activities against security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent civilians.

The local residents of the area hailed the operation, and expressed determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

This is latest encounter between recent encounter bethe latest in a series of attacks on security forces as the KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and order situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.