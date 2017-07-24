The Punjab Government is committed to provide most modern healthcare facilities to the people in the rural and urban areas nearest to their doorsteps to the maximum extent possible. In pursuance of the direction given by Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, medicines are being provided to a large number of patients free of cost in the public sector hospitals throughout the province,

It is good to note that for this appreciable purpose, the government is procuring high quality medicines from multinational pharmaceutical companies and well-reputed national pharmaceutical companies in a transparent manner It is also commendable that no discrimination is being made in the provision of good quality medicines to the people and the rich and the poor patients are being treated at par with each in this regard in the public hospitals.

To meet the increasing demand for free medicines by ever-growing number of patients visiting public sector hospitals, according to the reports, funds allocated for this purpose are being gradually substantially enhanced every year to ensure that no patient remains without getting free medicines for his treatment.

It is quite appreciable that the provincial government has allocated enhanced funds of Rs 20.412 billion in the budget to the Health Department for current financial year for this purpose in the tertiary care hospitals against Rs 13. 604 billion provided during the last fiscal.

Similarly, the Primary and Secondary Health Department has been allocated Rs 12 billion during fiscal 2017-18 for providing free medicines in the hospitals under its administrative control as compared to Rs 7.6 billion during last financial year.

If both the figures are taken together, the provincial government on the whole has allocated huge funds of Rs 32 billion for present fiscal against Rs 21 billion figures of last fiscal mainly for provision of high quality free medicines to the patients visiting in large the public sector hospitals all over the province.

In case of rare complaints about non-availability of medicines in a public sector, the same is duly taken notice of and redressed immediately by the respective hospital administration, which is something appreciable indeed. Quite obviously, if the patients do not bring to the notice of the concerned hospital administration their grievances of free medicines not being available, how these can be redressed. The people accompanying the patients should ensure brining all such complaints to the notice of the hospital administration and only these will be redressed immediately and promptly.

M Z RIFAT,

Lahore.

