1,000kg donkey meat confiscated from Islamabad’s Tarnol

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Food Authority carried out a surprise raid in the Tarnol area and recovered a large stock of donkey meat on the spot.

An official told media that more than 50 donkeys and a 1,000 kilogramme meat were discovered during the operation. Initial investigations indicate that the meat was being prepared for supply to foreign markets.

Following the raid, the Director of the Food Authority ordered the immediate registration of a case against those involved. The confiscated meat was disposed of on the spot under strict supervision.

Deputy Director Dr. Tahira Sadiq stated that a foreign national present at the site was handed over to the police for further questioning.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are underway to trace the areas where this meat may have already been supplied.

Last year, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed Rs 270,000 cumulative fine on nine eateries and served warning notices on two food points during an operation, being conducted under the supervision of Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid.

Meanwhile, the food safety teams discarded a huge quantity of expired ketchup, prohibited Chinese salt and 72 litres of substandard used cooking oil during the food inspection operation in Johar Town and on Shuakat Khanam Road.

The director general said that the authority took action against the food business operators (FBOs) for frying food in rancid oil and failing to present expired food records. Moreover, the raiding teams witnessed poor storage systems, the presence of prohibited food ingredients and poor cleanliness arrangements in the kitchen premises.

On the special instructions of the Punjab chief minister, every small and big food business would be checked before the start of the holy month of Ramazan, he said.