PAL chairperson welcomes differently-abled creative writer at her office, appreciates his resilience

Chairperson of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), Dr. Najeeba Arif and Director General (DG) Sultan Nasir received the differently-abled young creative writer Nooruddin Zaheer at the academy and appreciated his constructive efforts, confidence, determination, and resilience.

Nooruddin Zaheer, 20, accompanied by his father Zaheer Abbas, presented his books ‘Sawal’ and ‘Musafir’ to the PAL chairperson on the occasion.

Dr Najeeba Arif remarked that the young individuals like Nooruddin Zaheer were beacons of light for our society, who do not let any form of limitation or disability hinder their path and continue to devote their days and nights to meaningful pursuits.

She emphasized the need to focus not on our constraints and challenges, but rather on the blessings and talents we have been granted.

The DG PAL invited Nooruddin Zaheer to be a special guest at the upcoming Nasl-e-Nau Adabi Mela (Youth Literature Festival) to be held on August 12–13, 2025.

He said that Zaheer’s participation would inspire youth from across the country and offer him also the opportunity to build literary and intellectual connections with fellow writers of his generation and to benefit from the guidance of senior authors.

Nooruddin Zaheer was born in 2005 into a family associated with the fine arts in Lahore.

He uses a wheelchair. Due to being physically challenged, he was unable to attend school or college but continued his education at home.

His mother passed away when he was just four years old.

He developed an interest in writing around the age of eleven or twelve.

Since he cannot hold a pen due to his disability, he writes using a mobile phone and a laptop.

His first collection of poetry, “Musafir” (Traveler), was published in 2020 when he was just fifteen, followed by his second book “Sawal” (The Question) in 2024.

Both books were published by FerozSons in Lahore.

Zaheer Abbas, his father, shared that when they approached the publisher, Noor insisted that his book be evaluated on merit and not on the basis of his disability.

Nooruddin Zaheer expressed that whatever he has been able to accomplish is due to the tireless support and love of his father, Mr. Zaheer Abbas.

