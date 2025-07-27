PM Shehbaz decides to continue remittances incentive scheme

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has decided to continue the incentive scheme for the remittances of overseas Pakistanis to Pakistan.

He directed the Ministry of Finance to immediately release funds for the Workers’ Remittances Incentive Scheme on priority basis.

He said, “Overseas Pakistanis are our strength and a valuable asset of Pakistan.”

“The hard-earned remittances of overseas Pakistanis play an important role in the development of Pakistan, which the entire nation, including me, values,” he added.

In the fiscal year 2025, he said overseas Pakistanis played a key role in achieving the target of current account surplus for the first time in 14 years by sending a record high of $38.3 billion in remittances.

These remittances not only helped pay the rising import bill but also helped increase foreign exchange reserves, he noted.