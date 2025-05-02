Zero Markup AC Installments Now Available in Pakistan, Check Prices and Plans here

LAHORE – As summer heat intensifies in Pakistan, masses are seeking relief from scorching temperatures. However, with AC prices reaching new heights, purchasing new air conditioner AC is beyond the budget for many, with inverter ACs starting around Rs1lac.

If you are looking to buy AC, there are zero markup installment plans, making ACs more affordable than ever. This exciting offer allows customers to buy top-quality ACs with no extra markup, offering a breath of fresh air to those struggling with high upfront costs.

AC Installment Plans in Pakistan

Brands Price Installment Haier HSU-18HFMCE, 1.5 Ton 164,000 18,222 Panasonic UE12XKF-9, 1.0 Ton 156,900 17,444 KENWOOD E Supreme Pro 18625, 1.5 Ton 169,400 14,117 Dawlance Elegance X Inverter 30, 1.5 Ton 168,500 18,722 HYUNDAI Brio HAC-12KBR, 1.0 Ton 144,900 12,075 Midea MSAGB-12HRF, 1.0 Ton 155,000 25,833 TCL TAC-18T3B TCL, 1.5 Ton 160,000 17,778 GREE 18PITH11W TCL, 1.5 Ton 172,900 19,211

AC on Installment in Pakistan

Bank Alfalah is offering zero markup installment plans, and customers can now purchase latest inverter AC models and pay for them in easy monthly installments, starting as low as Rs. 12,075 per month.

The installment plans come with zero markup, but there are processing charges that will apply to all promotions.