Zero Markup AC Installments Now Available in Pakistan, Check Prices and Plans here

LAHORE – As summer heat intensifies in Pakistan, masses are seeking relief from scorching temperatures. However, with AC prices reaching new heights, purchasing new air conditioner AC is beyond the budget for many, with inverter ACs starting around Rs1lac.
If you are looking to buy AC, there are zero markup installment plans, making ACs more affordable than ever. This exciting offer allows customers to buy top-quality ACs with no extra markup, offering a breath of fresh air to those struggling with high upfront costs.
AC Installment Plans in Pakistan
|Brands
|Price
|Installment
|Haier HSU-18HFMCE, 1.5 Ton
|164,000
|18,222
|Panasonic UE12XKF-9, 1.0 Ton
|156,900
|17,444
|KENWOOD E Supreme Pro 18625, 1.5 Ton
|169,400
|14,117
|Dawlance Elegance X Inverter 30, 1.5 Ton
|168,500
|18,722
|HYUNDAI Brio HAC-12KBR, 1.0 Ton
|144,900
|12,075
|Midea MSAGB-12HRF, 1.0 Ton
|155,000
|25,833
|TCL TAC-18T3B TCL, 1.5 Ton
|160,000
|17,778
|GREE 18PITH11W TCL, 1.5 Ton
|172,900
|19,211
AC on Installment in Pakistan
Bank Alfalah is offering zero markup installment plans, and customers can now purchase latest inverter AC models and pay for them in easy monthly installments, starting as low as Rs. 12,075 per month.
The installment plans come with zero markup, but there are processing charges that will apply to all promotions.
