AGL55.05▲ 0.91 (0.02%)AIRLINK155.38▲ 3.26 (0.02%)BOP9.69▲ 0.57 (0.06%)CNERGY7.11▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL10.17▲ 0.44 (0.05%)DFML36.64▲ 1.53 (0.04%)DGKC132.79▲ 8.33 (0.07%)FCCL43.44▲ 0.63 (0.01%)FFL14.79▲ 0.58 (0.04%)HUBC136.24▲ 4.3 (0.03%)HUMNL12.51▲ 0.28 (0.02%)KEL4.02▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM5.02▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF69.44▲ 2.39 (0.04%)NBP85.07▲ 3.23 (0.04%)OGDC203.25▲ 2.87 (0.01%)PAEL42.5▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL8.79▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL150.83▲ 2.23 (0.02%)PRL28.91▲ 1.2 (0.04%)PTC20.73▲ 1.27 (0.07%)SEARL84.04▲ 2.07 (0.03%)TELE6.98▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TOMCL31.52▲ 0.39 (0.01%)TPLP8.27▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TREET18.91▲ 0.72 (0.04%)TRG64.05▲ 0.92 (0.01%)UNITY26.21▲ 0.44 (0.02%)WTL1.27▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Zero Markup AC Installments Now Available in Pakistan, Check Prices and Plans here

Zero Markup Ac Installments Now Available In Pakistan Check Prices And Plans Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – As summer heat intensifies in Pakistan, masses are seeking relief from scorching temperatures. However, with AC prices reaching new heights, purchasing new air conditioner AC is beyond the budget for many, with inverter ACs starting around Rs1lac.

If you are looking to buy AC, there are zero markup installment plans, making ACs more affordable than ever. This exciting offer allows customers to buy top-quality ACs with no extra markup, offering a breath of fresh air to those struggling with high upfront costs.

AC Installment Plans in Pakistan

Brands Price Installment
Haier HSU-18HFMCE, 1.5 Ton 164,000 18,222
Panasonic UE12XKF-9, 1.0 Ton 156,900 17,444
KENWOOD E Supreme Pro 18625, 1.5 Ton 169,400 14,117
Dawlance Elegance X Inverter 30, 1.5 Ton 168,500 18,722
HYUNDAI Brio HAC-12KBR, 1.0 Ton 144,900 12,075
Midea MSAGB-12HRF, 1.0 Ton 155,000 25,833
TCL TAC-18T3B TCL, 1.5 Ton 160,000 17,778
GREE 18PITH11W TCL, 1.5 Ton 172,900 19,211

Zero Markup Ac Installments Now Available In Pakistan Check Prices And Plans Here

AC on Installment in Pakistan

Bank Alfalah is offering zero markup installment plans, and customers can now purchase latest inverter AC models and pay for them in easy monthly installments, starting as low as Rs. 12,075 per month.

The installment plans come with zero markup, but there are processing charges that will apply to all promotions.

Latest AC Prices in Pakistan 2025; Check Best Deals on 1Ton and 2 Ton Units

 

 

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan

Is YouTube Being Banned in Pakistan? Latest Update from PTA amid Kashmir Tensions

  • Pakistan

Illegal Housing Societies In Islamabad, and Rawalpindi May 2025 Update

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan Army top brass warns of ‘Iron Fist Response’ to Indian aggression in Corps Commanders Conference

  • Pakistan

PM Shehbaz pushes for de-escalation of Pak-India Tensions in meeting with UAE Ambassador

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer