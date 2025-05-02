AGL55.05▲ 0.91 (0.02%)AIRLINK155.38▲ 3.26 (0.02%)BOP9.69▲ 0.57 (0.06%)CNERGY7.11▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL10.17▲ 0.44 (0.05%)DFML36.64▲ 1.53 (0.04%)DGKC132.79▲ 8.33 (0.07%)FCCL43.44▲ 0.63 (0.01%)FFL14.79▲ 0.58 (0.04%)HUBC136.24▲ 4.3 (0.03%)HUMNL12.51▲ 0.28 (0.02%)KEL4.02▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM5.02▲ 0.11 (0.02%)MLCF69.44▲ 2.39 (0.04%)NBP85.07▲ 3.23 (0.04%)OGDC203.25▲ 2.87 (0.01%)PAEL42.5▲ 1 (0.02%)PIBTL8.79▲ 0.37 (0.04%)PPL150.83▲ 2.23 (0.02%)PRL28.91▲ 1.2 (0.04%)PTC20.73▲ 1.27 (0.07%)SEARL84.04▲ 2.07 (0.03%)TELE6.98▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TOMCL31.52▲ 0.39 (0.01%)TPLP8.27▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TREET18.91▲ 0.72 (0.04%)TRG64.05▲ 0.92 (0.01%)UNITY26.21▲ 0.44 (0.02%)WTL1.27▲ 0.02 (0.02%)

Samsung Phones Latest Prices, PTA Taxes in Pakistan May 2025 Update

Samsung phones hold a decent chunk of the Pakistani market, despite the abundance of local brands. Android giant has a strong reputation for reliable, phones like the Galaxy Note series, earning the trust of consumers. The South Korean phone maker offers a wide range of smartphones, from the premium Galaxy S and Note series to more affordable Galaxy A and M series models.

As several new brands tap the entry-level phone market, Samsung caters to different budgets, making it accessible to a broad audience.

Samsung Phones List 2025

Model Price
Galaxy A05 ₨ 26,999
Galaxy A06 ₨ 37,999
Galaxy A16 ₨ 48,499
Galaxy A15 ₨ 52,999
Galaxy A25 5G ₨ 98,500
Galaxy A34 5G ₨ 89,999
Galaxy A55 5G ₨ 119,999
Galaxy A36 5G ₨ 119,999
Galaxy A56 5G ₨ 137,999
Galaxy S25 ₨ 289,999
Galaxy S24 ₨ 289,999
Galaxy S24 FE ₨ 219,999
Galaxy S23 FE ₨ 219,999
Galaxy Z Flip6 ₨ 329,999
Galaxy S24 Ultra ₨ 389,999
Galaxy S24 Ultra ₨ 359,999
Galaxy Z Flip5 ₨ 399,999
Galaxy Z Fold5 ₨ 399,999
Galaxy Z Fold6 ₨ 519,999
Galaxy Z Fold6 ₨ 519,999
Galaxy Z Flip6 ₨ 329,999
Storage Variant Ram. Price 
Samsung S25 256GB 12GB Rs. 274,999
Samsung S25 512GB 12GB Rs. 289,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 PTA Tax

Model Tax on Passport  Tax on ID Card 
S25 99,499 120,899
S25+ 96,999 118,500
S25 Ultra (8+128) 159,500 188,450

Samsung S24 PTA Tax 2025

Model Tax on Passport Tax on ID Card
Galaxy S24 Ultra Rs 158,000 Rs 186,000
Galaxy S24 Plus Rs 155,000 Rs 183,500

Samsung s23 PTA Tax

Model Tax on Passport Tax on ID Card
Galaxy S23 Ultra Rs 137,600 Rs 164,500
Galaxy S23+ Rs 129,000 Rs 155,188
Galaxy S23 Rs 107,000 Rs 130,000

Samsung Latest PTA Tax

Model Tax on Passport
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Rs 111,500
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Rs 101,500
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Rs 99,000
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Rs 82,500
Samsung Galaxy S24 Rs 97,000
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Rs 75,000
Samsung Galaxy A80 Rs 38,000
Samsung Galaxy A9 Rs 32,200
Samsung Galaxy A70 Rs 22,500
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Rs 22,500
Samsung Galaxy A51 Rs 21,500
Samsung Galaxy A7 Rs 19,500
Samsung Galaxy A32 Rs 19,500
Samsung Galaxy A5 Rs 17,500
Samsung Galaxy A50 Rs 17,500
Samsung Galaxy A6 & A6 Plus Rs 13,500
Samsung Galaxy A30 & A30S Rs 13,000
Samsung Galaxy A42 Rs 18,000
Samsung Galaxy A40 & A40S Rs 11,000
Samsung Galaxy A3 Rs 14,000
Samsung Galaxy A8 & A8 Plus Rs 25,000

Samsung’s innovative features, such as AMOLED displays, high-quality cameras, and long-lasting batteries, attract tech enthusiasts.

https://www.samsung.com/pk/smartphones/galaxy-s24-ultra/

Additionally, the company provides excellent after-sales service, which enhances customer satisfaction. While locally manufactured phones help reduce costs, the rise in PTA taxes and increasing retail prices have made purchasing high-end devices more expensive. Despite this, Samsung’s strong hardware, regular software updates, and cutting-edge features continue to make it a popular choice for many in Pakistan.

Web Desk (Lahore)

