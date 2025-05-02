Samsung Phones Latest Prices, PTA Taxes in Pakistan May 2025 Update

Samsung phones hold a decent chunk of the Pakistani market, despite the abundance of local brands. Android giant has a strong reputation for reliable, phones like the Galaxy Note series, earning the trust of consumers. The South Korean phone maker offers a wide range of smartphones, from the premium Galaxy S and Note series to more affordable Galaxy A and M series models.
As several new brands tap the entry-level phone market, Samsung caters to different budgets, making it accessible to a broad audience.
Samsung Phones List 2025
|Model
|Price
|Galaxy A05
|₨ 26,999
|Galaxy A06
|₨ 37,999
|Galaxy A16
|₨ 48,499
|Galaxy A15
|₨ 52,999
|Galaxy A25 5G
|₨ 98,500
|Galaxy A34 5G
|₨ 89,999
|Galaxy A55 5G
|₨ 119,999
|Galaxy A36 5G
|₨ 119,999
|Galaxy A56 5G
|₨ 137,999
|Galaxy S25
|₨ 289,999
|Galaxy S24
|₨ 289,999
|Galaxy S24 FE
|₨ 219,999
|Galaxy S23 FE
|₨ 219,999
|Galaxy Z Flip6
|₨ 329,999
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|₨ 389,999
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|₨ 359,999
|Galaxy Z Flip5
|₨ 399,999
|Galaxy Z Fold5
|₨ 399,999
|Galaxy Z Fold6
|₨ 519,999
|Galaxy Z Fold6
|₨ 519,999
|Galaxy Z Flip6
|₨ 329,999
|Storage Variant
|Ram.
|Price
|Samsung S25 256GB
|12GB
|Rs. 274,999
|Samsung S25 512GB
|12GB
|Rs. 289,999
Samsung Galaxy S25 PTA Tax
|Model
|Tax on Passport
|Tax on ID Card
|S25
|99,499
|120,899
|S25+
|96,999
|118,500
|S25 Ultra (8+128)
|159,500
|188,450
Samsung S24 PTA Tax 2025
|Model
|Tax on Passport
|Tax on ID Card
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|Rs 158,000
|Rs 186,000
|Galaxy S24 Plus
|Rs 155,000
|Rs 183,500
Samsung s23 PTA Tax
|Model
|Tax on Passport
|Tax on ID Card
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|Rs 137,600
|Rs 164,500
|Galaxy S23+
|Rs 129,000
|Rs 155,188
|Galaxy S23
|Rs 107,000
|Rs 130,000
Samsung Latest PTA Tax
|Model
|Tax on Passport
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
|Rs 111,500
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
|Rs 101,500
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
|Rs 99,000
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
|Rs 82,500
|Samsung Galaxy S24
|Rs 97,000
|Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
|Rs 75,000
|Samsung Galaxy A80
|Rs 38,000
|Samsung Galaxy A9
|Rs 32,200
|Samsung Galaxy A70
|Rs 22,500
|Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
|Rs 22,500
|Samsung Galaxy A51
|Rs 21,500
|Samsung Galaxy A7
|Rs 19,500
|Samsung Galaxy A32
|Rs 19,500
|Samsung Galaxy A5
|Rs 17,500
|Samsung Galaxy A50
|Rs 17,500
|Samsung Galaxy A6 & A6 Plus
|Rs 13,500
|Samsung Galaxy A30 & A30S
|Rs 13,000
|Samsung Galaxy A42
|Rs 18,000
|Samsung Galaxy A40 & A40S
|Rs 11,000
|Samsung Galaxy A3
|Rs 14,000
|Samsung Galaxy A8 & A8 Plus
|Rs 25,000
Samsung’s innovative features, such as AMOLED displays, high-quality cameras, and long-lasting batteries, attract tech enthusiasts.
Additionally, the company provides excellent after-sales service, which enhances customer satisfaction. While locally manufactured phones help reduce costs, the rise in PTA taxes and increasing retail prices have made purchasing high-end devices more expensive. Despite this, Samsung’s strong hardware, regular software updates, and cutting-edge features continue to make it a popular choice for many in Pakistan.
iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB, 1TB new custom value in Pakistan [May 2025]