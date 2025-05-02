PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by six wickets

LAHORE – Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by six wickets in the PSL X match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday evening.

Chasing a 144-run target for victory, Zalmi crossed the finish line with six wickets and 20 balls to spare.

After losing Mitchell Owen (6), Saim Ayub (1) and Mohammad Haris (13) inside the powerplay with just 38 runs on the board, skipper Babar Azam (53 not out) and Maaz Sadaqat (55) stitched a 102-run partnership to bring Zalmi close to the victory target. Max Bryant hit the winning shot as Zalmi secured two valuable points.

Kyle Mayers, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah and Riley Meredith took one wicket each. Maaz Sadaqat was named player of the match for his half-century on PSL debut.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Sahibzada Farhan (36) and Kyle Mayers (18) provided a solid start with a 58-run opening partnership.

After that, Zalmi came back in the game by taking wickets in quick succession. Ben Dwarshuis scored 33 runs at the back end of the innings to take the United total to 143/9 in the allocated 20 overs.

Skipper Shadab Khan contributed 15 runs, Colin Munro 11 and Imad Wasim 10 runs. Mohammad Ali bagged three wickets while Saim Ayub, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal and Hussain Talat got one wicket each.

Islamabad United Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan (capt), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith

Peshawar Zalmi Playing XI: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Ali