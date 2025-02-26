UAE’s Dubai Sehar, iftari timings during Ramadan 2025

DUBAI – Muslims are set to sight the crescent of the holy month of Ramadan 2025 in the United Arab Emirates on Friday (February 28 or Shaaban 29).

It is for the first time in years that entire Muslim world will sight Ramadan 2025 crescent moon on the same night and it is likely to observe fasting together.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, India, Pakistan, USA, UK, Afghanistan, Nepal, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, Turkey, Egypt, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries have officially asked Muslims in the respective countries to sight the moon of the holy month.

If the Ramadan 2025 crescent moon is sighted on Friday evening, the first Roza (fasting) will be observed on Saturday, March 01, 2025.

If the Ramadan moon is not sighted on Friday, the holy month will begin from Sunday, March 02, 2025.

During the holy month, Sehari and Iftari timings have crucial importance as these guide us when to stop eating in Sehar and break a fast in the evening.

Dubai Sehar, Iftari Timings Calendar 2025

Following are the Sehari and Iftari timings in Dubai:

Sehar, Iftari Timings in other UAE emirates

The residents of Abu Dhabi are required to add four minutes to the above mentioned timings for Sehar and Iftari while for Ras Al Khaima and Umm Al Quwarin four minutes will be deducted.

However, one minute will be deducted for Sharjah and it will be six minutes for Ajman and Fujairah.