LAHORE – Imran Noshad Khan, a lesser-known Pakistani YouTuber, has gone missing from his residence in the Punjab capital.

Several reports shared online claimed that the outspoken commentator, who hailed from KP, hasn’t been seen publicly since Monday and his family knows where he is currently.

Noshad becomes the latest member who comes under the radar amid forced disappearances with mostly political leaders and commentators being haphazardly detained. A copy of FIR also surfaced online, claiming that the podcaster has been booked on sedition charges.

It was believed that Noshad was held after his interview with Imaan Mazari – Pakistani lawyer and daughter of the former human rights minister.

The FIR stated that Imran maligned state institutions and peddled hate among the common people.

It was also reported that his ancestral home in KP was also raided and his younger brother was held.

Several journalists, activists, and internet users condemned Imran’s disappearance.

Is there any constitution or rule of law in this country? How can you abduct somebody for a mere podcast? Release @ImranNoshad and his brother Adnan Noshad. pic.twitter.com/qbtTwNmmdX — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) October 30, 2023

Disturbing news coming !

Our friend @ImranNoshad a podcaster, went missing from Lahore since last night. His house was raided in Buner Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, police arrested his younger brother. Where is Imran Noshad Khan? @OfficialDPRPP pic.twitter.com/KcrpZmrWAw — Abdullah Momand (@AbdullahMomandJ) October 30, 2023