Pakistani auto industry remained in dire straits as the economic woes mounted and amid the soaring prices, people are paying double the price of all cars including Suzuki Alto, as the hatchback remains inaccessible for inflation hit people to buy on cash, and they often go for leasing.

Suzuki Alto remained top for its brand recognition, resale value, and maintenance cost, other than its parts availability, and wide service network across Pakistan.

The car holds a considerable share in the local market for being affordable hatchback vehicle with a compact design, decent performance, and good fuel efficiency while people interested in getting the car, especially at entry-level, valued the company’s famous model

Suzuki Alto Installment in Pakistan

Suzuki Alto VX 5 year plan with 30 percent down payment

Suzuki Alto VXR 5 year plan with 30 percent down payment

Suzuki Alto VXL 5 year plan with 30 percent down payment

Suzuki Alto latest prices in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.