ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted scattered rains for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of the country on Wednesday night and the next two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over mountains is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country. Fog/smog is likely to occur in Mangla, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Okara, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Johrabad, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas during morning hours.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 14-16 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 15-17 C on Friday.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 17-19 C on Thursday and 16-18 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts and cold in northern parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

However, some areas received scattered rains.

Rainfall (mm):

Upper Dir 07, Bacha Khan Airport, Kalam and Peshawar 01 each

Leh remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 02 C below the freezing point.

In Islamabad, minimum temperature was recorded at 15 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 73 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 18 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 50 per cent.