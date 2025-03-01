‘You’re gambling with World War III’, Trump tells Ukrainian president in angry spat

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance engaged in an angry spat with Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky over war with Russia during a meeting at the White House.

The harsh exchanges between the leaders were made in presence of world media at the office, ruining the Zelensky’s hopes that he would convince the US administration to not side with Russia, which launched an invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

The spat also left an agreement between the US and Ukraine regarding natural resources in limbo as it was not singed after the meeting ended in disaster.

The Oval Office meeting turned into a clash when the US vice president urged the Ukrainian president to resolve the conflict through diplomacy.

In response, Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin could not be trusted, adding that Vance had never visit Ukraine.

“What kind of diplomacy are you talking about, JD?” Zelensky asked as he recalled failed diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict with Russia.

“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” Vance replied.

At one, Zelensky said Trump has adopted softer approach toward Russia and urged him to “make no compromises with a killer.”

“You’re not in a good position. You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards,” Trump said.

“I’m not playing cards, I’m very serious, Mr. President,” Zelensky said.

“You’re playing cards. You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people, you’re gambling with World War Three,” the US president warned.

Later, Trump took to social media and accused Zelensky of disrespecting the United States.

“I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved,” he wrote. “He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

Trump also threatened to withdraw US support from Ukraine.

“You’re either going to make a deal, or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty,” the US president told Zelensky.

“Once we sign that deal, you’re in a much better position. But you’re not acting at all thankful, and that’s not a nice thing. I’ll be honest. That’s not a nice thing.”

Trump highlighted that Putin wants to make a deal to end the war.

Following the contentious meeting, Zelensky left the Oval Office. Later Trump cancelled the joint press conference.