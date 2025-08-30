Yamaha YBR 125 Zero Markup Installment Plans – September Offer

ISLAMABAD – Bike prices in Pakistan hit record highs, with Yamaha revising its retail price list for its entire lineup. The updated prices now include an 18pc sales tax and a 1pc NEV levy.
With revised rates, Yamaha YBR 125 G Matt Dark Gray is now priced at 493,500. Other updated prices include:
|Model
|New Retail Price
|YB125Z (Red/Black)
|429,000
|YB125Z DX (Red/Black/Gray)
|459,500
|YBR125 (Red/Gray/Black)
|471,500
|YBR125G (Black)
|490,500
|YBR125G (Matt)
|493,500
To make ownership easier for bike enthusiasts, Faysal Digimall has introduced flexible installment plans with 0% profit for the first three months. The plans range from 3 to 48 months, with monthly payments starting at PKR 20,151.
|Tenure
|Monthly Installment
|3 Months
|164,500
|6 Months
|92,120
|12 Months
|50,995
|24 Months
|30,433
|36 Months
|23,578
|48 Months
|20,151
Digimall is also offering free nationwide delivery, ensuring buyers across Pakistan can take advantage of the promotion.