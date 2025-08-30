Yamaha YBR 125 Zero Markup Installment Plans – September Offer

ISLAMABAD – Bike prices in Pakistan hit record highs, with Yamaha revising its retail price list for its entire lineup. The updated prices now include an 18pc sales tax and a 1pc NEV levy.

With revised rates, Yamaha YBR 125 G Matt Dark Gray is now priced at 493,500. Other updated prices include:

Model New Retail Price YB125Z (Red/Black) 429,000 YB125Z DX (Red/Black/Gray) 459,500 YBR125 (Red/Gray/Black) 471,500 YBR125G (Black) 490,500 YBR125G (Matt) 493,500

To make ownership easier for bike enthusiasts, Faysal Digimall has introduced flexible installment plans with 0% profit for the first three months. The plans range from 3 to 48 months, with monthly payments starting at PKR 20,151.

Tenure Monthly Installment 3 Months 164,500 6 Months 92,120 12 Months 50,995 24 Months 30,433 36 Months 23,578 48 Months 20,151

Digimall is also offering free nationwide delivery, ensuring buyers across Pakistan can take advantage of the promotion.