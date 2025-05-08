Yamaha YBR 125, YB 125Z 3-year Installment Plans May 2025 Update

KARACHI – As bike prices continue to soar across Pakistan, upgrading bike is not so easy, especially high end rides. With soaring prices, there are flexible installment plans to make its popular bikes more accessible to the public. With even cheapest Yamaha model now starting above Rs 420,000, many buyers are feeling the financial strain.

Among Yamaha’s current offerings, the YB 125Z, YB 125Z-DX, YBR 125, and YBR 125G are all priced between Rs 424,000 and Rs 485,000. This sharp rise in prices has made one-time purchases challenging, especially as the Pakistani two-wheeler market remains dominated by more economical 70cc bikes.

Despite pricing gap, Yamaha held onto its loyal customer base. Models like the YBR 125 have remained popular due to their stylish designs, comfortable rides, and performance features. In a market where affordability typically dictates buying behavior, Yamaha’s ability to maintain brand value is notable.

To ease the financial burden, several commercial banks are offering installment plans starting from Rs 13,000 per month for various models.

Yamaha Bikes Prices May 2025

Model Price Yamaha YB 125Z 424,000 Yamaha YB 125Z-DX 454,000 Yamaha YBR 125 466,000 Yamaha YBR 125G 485,000

Yamaha YBR 125G

Details Amount Down Payment Rs. 145,500 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 147,300 Monthly Installment Rs. 15,358 Installment Period 36 Months Note Processing charges + FED apply

Yamaha YB 125Z

Details Amount Down Payment Rs. 127,200 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 129,000 Monthly Installment Rs. 13,426 Installment Period 36 Months Note Processing charges + FED apply

Yamaha YB 125Z DX