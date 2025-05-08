AGL43.23▼ -4.65 (-0.10%)AIRLINK127.27▼ -13.48 (-0.10%)BOP8.68▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)CNERGY5.72▼ -0.86 (-0.13%)DCL9.04▼ -1 (-0.10%)DFML28.49▼ -3.16 (-0.10%)DGKC119.55▼ -11.21 (-0.09%)FCCL39.86▼ -2.99 (-0.07%)FFL12.21▼ -1.33 (-0.10%)HUBC119▼ -8.28 (-0.07%)HUMNL11.44▼ -0.66 (-0.05%)KEL3.92▼ -0.3 (-0.07%)KOSM3.94▼ -0.93 (-0.19%)MLCF60.87▼ -6.22 (-0.09%)NBP75.71▼ -6.72 (-0.08%)OGDC179.39▼ -17.24 (-0.09%)PAEL37.01▼ -3.6 (-0.09%)PIBTL7.1▼ -0.79 (-0.10%)PPL131.91▼ -13.37 (-0.09%)PRL24.26▼ -2.69 (-0.10%)PTC17.43▼ -1.92 (-0.10%)SEARL66.65▼ -7.4 (-0.10%)TELE5.6▼ -0.79 (-0.12%)TOMCL25.9▼ -2.88 (-0.10%)TPLP6.75▼ -0.9 (-0.12%)TREET16.42▼ -1.81 (-0.10%)TRG53.13▼ -5.86 (-0.10%)UNITY24.07▼ -0.39 (-0.02%)WTL1.1▼ -0.12 (-0.10%)

Yamaha YBR 125, YB 125Z 3-year Installment Plans May 2025 Update

Yamaha Ybr 125 Yb 125z 3 Year Installment Plans May 2025 Update
KARACHI – As bike prices continue to soar across Pakistan, upgrading bike is not so easy, especially high end rides. With soaring prices, there are flexible installment plans to make its popular bikes more accessible to the public. With even cheapest Yamaha model now starting above Rs 420,000, many buyers are feeling the financial strain.

Among Yamaha’s current offerings, the YB 125Z, YB 125Z-DX, YBR 125, and YBR 125G are all priced between Rs 424,000 and Rs 485,000. This sharp rise in prices has made one-time purchases challenging, especially as the Pakistani two-wheeler market remains dominated by more economical 70cc bikes.

Despite pricing gap, Yamaha held onto its loyal customer base. Models like the YBR 125 have remained popular due to their stylish designs, comfortable rides, and performance features. In a market where affordability typically dictates buying behavior, Yamaha’s ability to maintain brand value is notable.

To ease the financial burden, several commercial banks are offering installment plans starting from Rs 13,000 per month for various models.

Yamaha Bikes Prices May 2025

Model Price
Yamaha YB 125Z 424,000
Yamaha YB 125Z-DX 454,000
Yamaha YBR 125 466,000
Yamaha YBR 125G 485,000

Yamaha YBR 125G

Details Amount
Down Payment Rs. 145,500
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 147,300
Monthly Installment Rs. 15,358
Installment Period 36 Months
Note Processing charges + FED apply

Yamaha YB 125Z

Details Amount
Down Payment Rs. 127,200
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 129,000
Monthly Installment Rs. 13,426
Installment Period 36 Months
Note Processing charges + FED apply

Yamaha YB 125Z DX

Details Amount
Down Payment Rs. 136,200
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 138,000
Monthly Installment Rs. 14,376
Installment Period 36 Months
Note Processing charges + FED apply

Suzuki Swift New Installment Plans in Pakistan & Updated Taxes for Non-filers

