Pakistan reopens Karachi, Lahore airspace amid tensions with India

Flights Operation Suspended At Karachi Airport As Pak India Tensions Peak
KARACHI- Pakistan has opened the airspace of Karachi and Lahore after brief closure, it emerged late Thursday.

The airspace was closed after Pakistan and India clashed in a dog fight with fighter planes a few days ago; a NOTAM issued earlier for airspace closure for both Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Jinnah International Airport Karachi has been suspended.

It bears mentioning that national airlines including PIA and Airblue had advised passengers to contact customer services for confirmation of flights as the flight operations were disrupted. Multiple flights were cancelled on Thursday by carriers in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan continue to trade barbs against each other with Pakistan reiterating its stance for a joint investigation into the Pahalgam incident which left 26 people dead last month in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The tension between India and Pakistan has reached its peak after India targeted multiple cities inside Pakistan which led to over 30 casualties.

Pakistan has shot down multiple Indian fighter planes besides dozens of drones on Thursday.

Web Desk Staff

