Yamaha remained among the top-selling bike brands with YB-125Z, and YBR125 remained the quality rides that the company introduced by breaking the typical design of its regular bikes.

The company cemented its name over time, and the bikes are ruling across the country, showing. The company rose to success by offering economical bikes in Pakistan.

Over time, the company introduced several machines, and its latest models checked all marks when it comes to stylish bikes. Aesthetics and robust performance are top things when people think of its bikes as the company made a comeback with the Yamaha YBR 125.

After its success, YB125z and YBR125G were introduced, as the company holds a vast number of buyers and despite the competition.

YB125z focuses on comfort as well as beauty, and striking graphics add to its beauty.

Yamaha YB-125Z in Pakistan October 2023

As of October 2023, the bike price stands at Rs396,000.

Yamaha bikes Installments plan 2023

Yamaha Motors Pakistan offered easy installment plans for their bikes. The offer is available only for MCB card holders, who can get the bike on leasing plan.

Total Price Rs435,500 3 Month Plan Rs132,000 (Monthly Installment – Zero Markup) 6 Month Plan Rs66,000 (Monthly Installment – Zero Markup) 12 Month Plan Rs40,380 per month 18 Month Plan Rs29,400 per month 24 Month Plan Rs24,015 per month 30 Month Plan Rs20,860 per month 36 Month Plan Rs18,820 per month

Note: Credit card holders of several commercial banks including MCB can get these bikes on easy installments. Please visit nearest branch for further details.