Yamaha YBR 125 was the first quality two-wheeler that Yamaha introduced by breaking the typical design of its regular bikes back in 2015, and the bike is still ruling the roads, giving tough competition to other bikes.

Japanese motorbike giant Yamaha is a known brand in many parts of the world including Pakistan as the company cemented its name over the time. The company rose to success by offering economical bikes in Pakistan.

Over time, the company introduced several machines, and its latest models checked all marks when it comes to stylish bikes. Aesthetics and robust performance are top things when people think of its bikes as the company made a comeback with the Yamaha YBR 125 in Pakistan.

The auto giant holds a vast number of buyers and despite the competition with Honda, and Suzuki, Yamaha models especially the YBR 125 lead its segment. Yamaha YBR 125 has a sporty design that focuses on comfort as well as beauty. The pillion seat is elevated with a tail-up design and the striking new graphics add to its beauty.

Yamaha YBR 125 price in Pakistan October 2023

As of October 2023, the bike price stands at Rs435,500.

Yamaha bikes Installments plan 2023

Yamaha Motors Pakistan offered easy installment plans for their bikes. The offer is available only for MCB card holders, who can get the bike on leasing plan.