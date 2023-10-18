Gorgeous Pakistani actor Saboor Aly is among showbiz stars who never shy away from keeping things transparent, as she aced the skill of turning heads.

The Parizaad star amassed millions of followers and keeps netizens updated with her colorful life which often steals people’s hearts. The diva remained famous for her bold personal style as she remained the epitome of laidback nonchalance.

Saboor is on her visit to Baku, and she spotted a low-lying metropolis known for its coastline along the Caspian Sea.

The latest pictures saw Saboor Aly slaying in a light-colored crop top, which exuded travel vibes. Her fashion choices are no less than a delight for fans. She coupled the white top with a jeans pencil skirt. To complete her look, she opted for sunglasses with jewelry selections.

As the actor wandered through Baku streets, the actor appeared to be in perfect harmony with the romantic character of the city.

Saboor is known for her performance in Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bay Qasoor, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan.