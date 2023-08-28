Yamaha is famous motorcycle brand known for modern rides. The auto giant holds a vast fan following in the country and despite the competition, Yamaha bikes lead its segment.

As Pakistanis are having a hard time affording new bikes after back-to-back price hikes, the cheapest Yamaha bike YB125Z now costs Rs380,000 while the most expensive YBR 125G Matte Gray costs over whopping Rs430,000.

The price hike comes on the heels of an economic crisis as the auto industry is dependent on imports and remains under stress amid the shocking depreciation of the local currency, and imposed curbs on the LCs.

As major automakers increased costs drastically high, people refrained from opting another bike especially Chinese bikes as Yamaha, Suzuki, and Honda hold a reputation for maintaining quality build, and a huge reputation for resale.

Yamaha bikes Installments plan in Pakistan

Yamaha Motors Pakistan lately rolled out easy installment plans for their bikes. The offer is available only at the company’s dealerships at the moment.

Bikes Price (PKR) 50% Down Payment Monthly Installment (PKR) YB-125Z 380,500 190,200 15,850 YB-125Z DX 408,500 204,250 17,020 YBR-125 419,000 209,500 17,460 YBR-125G (Black/Red) 436,000 218,000 18,170 YBR-125G (Grey/Orange) 436,000 218,000 18,170

