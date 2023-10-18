Samsung remained among the top-selling mobile phones, with high-end devices like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 breaking the typical design of its normal devices.

Despite the one of its kind of screen, the price of the Samsung Z Fold 4 remains sky-high, and people are looking to experience the craze of a tough foldable screen that brings PC-like power to your pocket.

Pakistani authorities slammed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.

The heavy taxation increased prices of mobile phones, and these are PTA taxes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 PTA Tax

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB) PTA tax on Passport Rs163353 PTA tax on ID Card Rs194390

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512GB) PTA tax on Passport Rs173230 PTA tax on ID Card Rs206145

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (1TB) PTA tax on Passport Rs182856 PTA tax on ID Card Rs217598

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price Pakistan 2023