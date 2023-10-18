Samsung remained among the top-selling mobile phones, with high-end devices like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 breaking the typical design of its normal devices.
Despite the one of its kind of screen, the price of the Samsung Z Fold 4 remains sky-high, and people are looking to experience the craze of a tough foldable screen that brings PC-like power to your pocket.
Pakistani authorities slammed various taxes on mobile phones including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax, and these taxes vary based on different factors including smart phone’s value, and type.
The heavy taxation increased prices of mobile phones, and these are PTA taxes on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in Pakistan.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 PTA Tax
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|(256GB)
|PTA tax on Passport
|Rs163353
|PTA tax on ID Card
|Rs194390
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|(512GB)
|PTA tax on Passport
|Rs173230
|PTA tax on ID Card
|Rs206145
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|(1TB)
|PTA tax on Passport
|Rs182856
|PTA tax on ID Card
|Rs217598
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price Pakistan 2023
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
|Rs. 364,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 12GB 512GB
|Rs. 459,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 12GB 256GB
|Rs. 399,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 12GB 256GB 5G
|Rs. 424,319
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 12GB 512GB NON PTA 5G
|Rs. 392,495
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 12GB 256GB Graygreen
|Rs. 378,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 12GB 256GB Phantom Black
|Rs. 379,999
|Samsung Galaxy Fold 4
|Rs. 319,900
|Samsung Galaxy Fold 4
|Rs. 359,900
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
|Rs. 390,000