WORLD MARITIME DAY 2025: OUR OCEAN, OUR OBLIGATION, OUR OPPORTUNITY

By Iram Zahid

Under the auspices of International Maritime Organization (IMO), World Maritime Day (WMD) is observed annually on the last Thursday of September. This international event offers a platform to reflect on the crucial role of shipping and mariners in sustaining the world economy while highlighting the responsibilities of maritime states to safeguard and preserve the oceans.

For the year 2025, IMO has selected the theme “Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity.”

This theme reflects upon the dual aspects of humanity’s links with the oceans. On one side, humankind depends on the oceans for trade, sustenance, climate change, and biodiversity. On the other hand, they have the responsibility to protect these resources for the benefit of future generations. Entrenched within this responsibility is a noteworthy chance to transform global shipping into a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable sector.

Shipping endures to serve as the backbone of world maritime trade. Nearly 80% of global goods are transported by sea, as mentioned in the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). More than 10 billion tons of cargo, including food, energy, and manufactured goods, move across oceans each year. The efficiency of maritime trade has been instrumental in connecting markets, stabilizing supply chains, and driving economic growth.

However, this progress comes at a considerable environmental cost. Shipping is responsible for approximately 3% of global Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. If left unchecked, this share could rise up to as much as 17% by 2050. Moreover, ships release sulfur oxides and nitrogen oxides that pollute the air, while ballast water discharges introduce invasive species into fragile marine ecosystems. Oil spills, plastic waste, and underwater noise further endanger ocean health.

As a member of the IMO, Pakistan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to strengthening maritime safety and protecting the marine environment. Its geographical location along the Arabian Sea, provides it with a strategic vantage point in global shipping routes, making maritime governance a matter of both national and international importance.

The Pakistan Navy (PN) plays a leading role in advancing these commitments. It conducts vessel inspections to ensure compliance with MARPOL and other IMO conventions, thereby reducing pollution in Pakistan’s waters. Additionally, PN has spearheaded campaigns to raise awareness about marine conservation, targeting not only policymakers but also local communities whose livelihoods are tied to the sea.

A cornerstone of Pakistan’s maritime vision is the Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC). This flagship event, organized by the Pakistan Navy in collaboration with government and industry stakeholders, has become a premier platform for knowledge sharing, policy discussions, and showcasing technological innovations.

PIMEC 2025 aligns seamlessly with this year’s IMO theme. By bringing together maritime leaders, innovators, and researchers from around the globe, the expo highlights both the obligations and opportunities facing the maritime industry. Sessions will explore cutting-edge topics such as the de-carbonization of shipping, the digital transformation of ports, renewable energy integration, and the expansion of the Blue Economy.

For Pakistan, PIMEC also serves as a vehicle to attract investment and partnerships in critical areas such as shipbuilding, port infrastructure, and alternative fuel technology. These collaborations will not only enhance Pakistan’s maritime capacity but also contribute to global efforts in reducing the environmental footprint of shipping. Through PIMEC, Pakistan positions itself as an active contributor to international maritime governance while advancing its national interests.

Turning Obligation into Opportunity

The essence of this year’s theme lies in transforming the challenges of maritime sustainability into opportunities for growth and innovation. Several areas stand out as particularly promising.

First, decarbonization of shipping is critical. Pakistan, like other countries, faces the challenge of transitioning from heavy fuel oil to cleaner alternatives such as LNG, methanol, hydrogen, and biofuels. By investing in green port infrastructure and supporting research, Pakistan can accelerate this shift while contributing to global de-carbonization goals.

Second, digitalization and smart shipping are reshaping the industry. Technologies such as AI, blockchain, and IoT can streamline port operations, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance safety across shipping routes. Pakistan’s adoption of these innovations will improve competitiveness and efficiency.

Third, the blue economy offers vast potential. From fisheries to renewable energy and eco-tourism, sustainable use of marine resources can drive economic growth while preserving biodiversity. Pakistan’s policies aligned with this vision will help expand its economic base while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Finally, regional collaboration in the Indian Ocean is essential. By working with neighboring states on maritime security, pollution control, and disaster response, Pakistan can enhance both regional stability and its contribution to global maritime goals.

Beyond technology and policy, the human element remains central to maritime sustainability. Seafarers form the backbone of the shipping industry, often working under challenging conditions to keep global trade flowing. World Maritime Day 2025 is a reminder of the need to prioritize their occupational health, safety, welfare, and training.

Pakistan has also recognized the importance of involving local communities in maritime conservation. Through harbor clean-ups, awareness campaigns, and school programs, PN fosters a sense of responsibility among citizens. These grassroots initiatives highlight the interconnectedness between coastal populations and their maritime surroundings, ensuring that sustainability efforts are not limited to policymakers and industry leaders alone.

Through the Pakistan Navy’s leadership and the platform provided by PIMEC, Pakistan is turning obligations into opportunities. By embracing innovation, enforcing global conventions, and engaging local communities, the country is contributing to a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable maritime future.

*Miss Iram Zahid is a Research Associate at National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA)