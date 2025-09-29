PRESIDENT NIMA MESSAGE ON THE OCCASION OF WORLD MARITIME DAY – 2025

On the occasion of “World Maritime Day”, we join the international community in embracing this year’s theme: “Our Ocean – Our Obligation – Our Opportunity”.

Our oceans are not only the lifeline of global trade and continents’ connectivity but also the cradle of biodiversity, the regulator of our climate, and the very foundation of life itself on earth. Their vast resources, some known and some unknown, present immense opportunities for sustainable growth, economic prosperity, and a catalyst for innovation.

Yet, with these opportunities come impending obligations. Our oceans are confronting mounting challenges, both traditional and non-traditional. Traditional threats nestle maritime disputes, piracy, trafficking, illegal and fishing, coexist with non-traditional or emerging dangers like climate change, marine pollution, food insecurity, and the degradation of fragile ecosystems. Addressing these interconnected challenges demands cohesive collective actions and unwavering commitment from governments, institutions, communities, and individuals to protect nature’s marine heritage for present and future generations.

On this significant day, we honour the unsung heroes, the maritime professionals, who power our maritime world, the seafarers, port workers, and coastal communities whose untiring efforts form the backbone of global trade and supply chains. Their unwavering perseverance, outstanding resilience, and personal sacrifices, often under complex and uncertain conditions, keep our world connected and global economies propelling. Safeguarding their welfare, ensuring their safety and safe working environments, and upholding their legal and social rights must remain a priority for Pakistan and the international community as we chart a course toward equitable and sustainable maritime governance.

The National Institute of Maritime Affairs remains committed to advancing this vision. Through innovative research, targeted advocacy, community engagement, and policy recommendations, NIMA advocates for and suggests solutions to the most pressing maritime challenges of our generation. These include marine conservation, sustainable shipping advancement, ocean governance strengthening, and Blue Economy development. Our coordinated efforts build awareness, inform policy decisions, and foster collaborative partnerships at national, regional, and international levels.

On this World Maritime Day, the global community must unite with unprecedented determination to secure the sustainability of our oceans. This is not merely an aspiration. It is an imperative that demands our most resolute action and decisive leadership. Through revolutionary innovation, seamless international collaboration, and absolute commitment to change, we can and will transform the complex challenges confronting our maritime world into powerful catalysts for a healthier, more resilient, and sustainably prosperous future that honours both our blue planetary boundaries and unexplored human potential.