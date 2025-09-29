CNS MESSAGE ON THE OCCASION OF WORLD MARITIME DAY – 2025

On World Maritime Day 2025 being celebrated on 25th September, the last Thursday of the month each year, I extend my warmest congratulations to the global maritime community. It is especially dedicated to Pakistani seafarers, maritime professionals and coastal communities whose unwavering commitment and tireless efforts constitute the backbone of our nation’s economic progress and global connectivity. Their invaluable contributions under challenging conditions are not only elemental but crucial to Pakistan’s economic sustenance and resilience.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has aptly chosen this year’s theme as, ‘Our Ocean – Our Obligation – Our Opportunity’. It carries profound meanings, reminding us that the oceans which cover more than two-thirds of our planet not only connect the world but are the lifeline of humanity, sustaining livelihoods, enabling global commerce, supporting ecological balance and ensuring food and energy security. With these immense benefits, comes the paramount responsibility to protect, preserve and harness the oceans, both for our present as well as future generations.

The sea holds exceptional strategic, economic and developmental significance for Pakistan. Our coastline and Exclusive Economic Zone present unparalleled opportunities for economic growth through fisheries, shipping, energy and in fact, the all encompassing Blue Economy. This places a solemn obligation upon us to safeguard marine environment and ensure safe and healthy maritime practices.

Pakistan Navy (PN) remains firmly committed to these goals, safeguarding maritime security and promoting regional stability through its constant vigilance in the North Arabian Sea. PN also participates in international coalitions, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. In addition, PN protects vital sea lanes and upholds the sanctity of freedom of navigation.

Concurrently, PN collaborates with national stakeholders to foster maritime awareness, drive sustainable development of maritime sector and acts as a lynchpin in realizing Pakistan’s vision of a thriving maritime nation. The Navy’s obligations towards safety and security at sea, cooperation with partner nations and economic progress underscores its indispensible roles in shaping a prosperous maritime future for Pakistan and maintaining maritime order in the region.

On this occasion, I reaffirm PN’s unwavering commitment to the IMO vision of safe, secure and environment friendly use of oceans. Guided by our national maritime objectives, we shall continue to play a constructive role in ensuring peace, security and stability at sea. May this Day inspire us all to honour our obligations and seize the opportunities that the oceans offer for a more dependable, sustainable and prosperous future.