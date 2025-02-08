World Leaders pay Heartfelt Goodbye to Beloved late Ismaili Imam Aga Khan

LISBON – Late Ismaili Imam Prince Karim al-Husseini passed away this week, and now a private funeral ceremony was held in Lisbon, which was attended by global leaders. His remains were buried in a private ceremony in Aswan, Egypt, on Sunday.

The funeral of spiritual leader of Ismailis took place at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon, Portugal as Pakistan’s Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and other senior dignitaries gathered to honor late Aga Khan’s extraordinary life.

Aga Khan Funeral

Aga Khan University President Sulaiman Shahabuddin, and Habib Bank Limited Board Chairman Sultan Ali Allan also attended the funeral.

Prince Aga Khan will be succeeded by a new leader, with a ceremony to announce his successor scheduled for next week. The funeral service was streamed live on The Ismaili TV, allowing Ismailis and others worldwide to participate in the prayers and pay their respects.