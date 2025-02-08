Ramzan Relief Package Rs10,000 Cash Assistance Registration and OTP Update

LAHORE – In the latest bid to support citizens during the holy month of Ramadan, Maryam Nawaz-led Punjab government has announced a cash assistance package and Rs10,000 cash assistance will be provided to 30lac individuals across Lahore and all provincial constituencies in the region.

The provincial administration unveiled comprehensive cash assistance program, with total of Rs30 billion will be distributed among 3 million families, with each eligible family receiving Rs10,000 to get basic commodities for the sacred time when Muslims across the region pray and fast.

Rs10000 Cash initiative aimed to ensure quick relief distribution without the hassle of long queues or delays. Punjab government also emphasized that the dignity of recipients will be maintained throughout the process.

Ramzan Cash Assistance Program Registration

Punjab government will provide cash via biometric verification through Punjab Social Economic Registry (PSER). Those who want to get cash aid, needs to to register with valid mobile number registered with CNIC.

NOTE: Make sure to apply for your registered mobile number, which will help facilitate OTP process for collecting the funds.

Ramadan Relief package is expected to bring much-needed financial relief to families during the holy month, helping them manage their expenses and celebrations with ease.

Your Guide to apply for Ramzan relief program