Pak army officer wins hearts by adopting baby girl miraculously rescued from burial

ISLAMABAD – The survival of a miracle baby has touched the hearts of millions as an Army Officer adopted her. An army officer in Pakistan adopted infant girl who was rescued after being buried alive in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The baby was abandoned but was saved by rescuers and taken to a hospital. The heartwarming act of compassion was all over the internet as it captured athe ttention of many in South Asian nation, as an army officer adopted an infant girl who was miraculously rescued after being buried alive.

The incident shows ongoing issue of newborn abandonment in Pakistan. After learning about the rescue, Major Waqas, an officer attending a course in Risalpur, visited the hospital to check on the baby. Moved by the child’s survival, he completed legal process and adopted her through the civil court.

As the incident went viral online, the selfless decision of Major Waqas garnered widespread praise on social media and local news, with many applauding his act of kindness.

Children, especially girls, may be buried alive due to cultural superstitions, gender discrimination, poverty, or untreated mental health issues. These acts are often rooted in misguided beliefs or a lack of education and awareness about children’s rights. Such incidents are condemned by society, and Pakistan has laws and organizations dedicated to protecting children and addressing the underlying issues, such as poverty and gender inequality.