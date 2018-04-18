Workers remittances up

As days are passing for early presentation of the new federal budget for next financial year, it is good to note that remittances from Overseas Pakistanis have shown upward trend and marginally increased by 3.55 per cent to 14.606 billion dollars during first nine months of current financial year. Remittances stood 1.772 billion dollars in March 2018 up from 1.694 billion dollars as compared to month of March 2017.

According to the reports in the newspapers, inflows from western economies especially the United Kingdom and the United States are continuing to increase. The amount sent home by expatriates from the UK increased as much as 22.45 per cent to 2.030 billion dollars and the remittances from the US went up by 12 per cent to 1.948 billion dollars during the first three quarters of outgoing fiscal year.

Remittance inflow from the European countries rose quite appreciably to 478.89 million during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year. However, the share of Pakistan’s largest remittance corridor, Saudi Arabia, in total inflows remained downward as only 3.690 billion dollars came from there during the period under report as compared to 4.078 billion dollars during the corresponding period of last fiscal.

However, decline in remittances from some countries should not be taken seriously as there will be much desired improvement in inflows after sometime as circumstances prevailing in low remittances inflows countries will surely and certainly improve with passage of time and our embassies in these countries should be keeping close watch and working bit harder in this regard.

ASMAAR BILAL

Lahore

Related