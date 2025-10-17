Women’s U19 skills, fitness camp to begin in Karachi tomorrow

A total of 30 women’s U19 players have been selected for a 20-day skills and fitness camp at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi, the PCB announced on Friday.

The camp will begin on Saturday, 18 October and will conclude on Thursday, 6 November. The 30 members of the camp have been chosen from the recently concluded National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament and with an eye on the ICC Women’s U19 World Cup 2026-27 preparations.

Apart from taking part in regular strength and conditioning sessions, the players will also undergo skill development, fielding and net sessions regularly under the PCB-assigned coaches.

The purpose of the camp is to inculcate game awareness and various forms of on-field and off-field discipline in the up-and-coming U19 women’s players. They will also be briefed and educated about anti-doping, game awareness, media interactions and playing conditions of all formats in the camp.

Pakistan Women’s U19 team is scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a five-match T20 series from 3-12 December, for which the squad will also be selected from this 30-player contingent.

Players selected for the U19 skills and fitness camp:

All–rounders (6)

Afsheen Imran (Karachi), Aqsa Habib (Lahore), Eman Naseer (Islamabad), Maheen Irfan (Lahore), Minahil Parvaiz (Sargodha) and Sawera Ramzan (Karachi)

Batters (10)

Alzoha Hammad (Lahore), Areesha Ansari (Kasur), Esha Tir Razia (Bahawalpur), Fizza Fiaz (Lahore), Malaika Suhani (Lahore), Raahima Syed (Abbottabad), Ravail Farhan (Lahore), Sabiha Noor (Faisalabad), Samiya Afsar (Lahore) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (Wah Cantt)

Bowlers (12)

Aleesa Mukhtiar (Bahawalpur), Ayesha Imran Riaz (Lahore), Barirah Saif, Mahnoor Zeb (Mardan), Maria (Peshawar), Memoona Khalid (Faisalabad), Narjis Bibi (Rawalpindi), Rozina Akram (Islamabad), Shahar Bano (Lodhran), Shumaim Abrar (Faisalabad), Syeda Batool Fatima (Karachi) and Zainab Khanum (Muzaffargarh)

Wicket–keepers (2)

Komal Khan (Lahore) and Nasreen Ashraf (Lodhran)