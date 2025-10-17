Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Peshawar; parts of KP, Gilgit-Baltistan

PESHAWAR – Residents of Islamabad, Peshawar, were jolted by an earthquake on Friday, with tremors also reported in Abbottabad and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The intensity and epicenter of the earthquake are yet to be officially confirmed by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Authorities have stated that, so far, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

People across the affected areas felt the tremors, which caused temporary alarm but no immediate damage has been confirmed. Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Residents are advised to stay alert, follow safety guidelines, and await official announcements regarding the earthquake.

More updates to follow.