What’s Driving Gold, and Silver Prices through the Roof in Pakistan?

KARACHI – Gold prices continues to remains in news and now, silver rates are too quietly surging and Pakistanis are feeling the heat. As of mid October, price of silver per tola shot up to Rs5,337 as compared to 3,350 which was recorded in start of current year.

From R3.3k to R5.3, the 60% jump in just 10 months is not smooth thigns but there are alot of things going in backend which are pushing up prices.

People related to Gold market warned that rising silver prices are no longer just about jewelry. “With gold out of reach for the common person, silver is becoming the go-to investment. Industrial demand is also fueling the surge, with electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and computers consuming tons of silver every year.

For families in Pakistan, the price spike has real consequences. The silver boom is not also limited to Pakistan. In India, the price of silver skyrocketed by 61% in just nine months, with retailers struggling to keep stock. On October 14, silver sold for 178,100 per kilogram, creating a panic among buyers.

Silver is no longer just for wedding jewelry and utensils. A single mid-sized electric vehicle can contain up to 50 grams of silver, and large EVs use nearly 70 grams. Lithium batteries, solar panels, and high-tech electronics also consume massive amounts, making silver the unsung hero of modern industry.

Investment trends have shifted too. While silver used to be sold in rods or flakes, today companies offer certified bars from 1 to 100 tolas, complete with barcodes and serial numbers. Investors now trust silver as a safe haven alongside gold, especially amid global economic uncertainty.

Experts predict that silver prices will stay high, driven by industrial demand, investment trends, and international central banks stocking up reserves. “Silver is no longer just a metal it’s a financial weapon in the modern economy,” market analyst said.

With gold skyrocketing out of reach, silver is rapidly becoming Pakistan’s new obsession—from weddings to wallets, everyone is feeling its shine.