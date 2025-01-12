Williamson, Southee register for PSL 2025 Players Draft

LAHORE—The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 has unveiled the list of 44 top players from eight countries registered for the Player Draft, which will be held on January 13.

Kane Williamson has registered in the Platinum category along with his long-time teammate and leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Tim Southee.

Other New Zealand players include Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, and Michael Bracewell.

The highest number of overseas Platinum category players – 13- are from Australia, including the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 winners Ashton Agar, David Warner and Daniel Sams.

Usman Khawaja, who represented Islamabad United in HBL PSL 2021, is also part of this category.

From Afghanistan, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman and Naveen-ul-Haq will be up for grabs. PSL 8 winner Sam Billings and PSL 9 winner Tymal Mills, also have registered in the overseas Platinum category along with six other English players.

Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks and Tabraiz Shamsi make up the South Africa contingent in the top overseas category. Sri Lanka’s current T20I captain, Charith Asalanka and his teammate Kusal Mendis are also part of the overseas pool.

Jason Holder will be among five other West Indies players locked in the Platinum category. Bangladesh’s seasoned duo of Mustafizur Rehman and Shakib Al Hasan are also part of the overseas Platinum pool.