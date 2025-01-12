PSO joins hands with Dun & Bradstreet to improve supply chains

KARACHI – The Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) has joined hands with Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan (D&B) to enhance its supplier risk management capabilities.

The state-owned petroleum company will utilise D&B’s expertise to make informed, data-driven decisions on its suppliers.

D&B Risk Analytics will enable PSO to gain unparalleled visibility into its suppliers. It will enable PSOs to conduct risk assessments, monitor key business indicators in real time, and implement screening processes.

Through these capabilities, PSO can identify and mitigate potential risks in its supply chains, ensuring the resilience of operations.

Zubair Qureshi, Chief Business Officer, D&B Pakistan said that the company desired to empower industries in the country for continual business growth. He said that D&B Risk Analytics was a reliable enterprise solution for those looking for a due diligence framework for their businesses.

He said that Risk Analytics provide companies with a 360-degree view of their third parties.

D&B Pakistan is part of the Dun & Bradstreet Worldwide Network. Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decision-making data and analytics, enables companies worldwide to improve their business performance.