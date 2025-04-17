These markets to remain closed in Lahore today – 17 April 2025

LAHORE – Traders community has announced holding a protest in Lahore, capital of Punjab province, against Israeli aggression in Gaza today.

Various markets including Hall Road, Anarkali Bazar, Urdu Bazar, Azam Market and other markets located in walled city will remain closed today, April 17, due to the protest.

However, a section of traders have announced that Badami Bagh Auto Parts market will remain open as per routine.

Large protest rallies were also held last week across the country to condemn Israeli military campaign in Gaza where death toll has surged to 50,912.

The Israeli military campaign, which was launched in response to Hamas’s unprecedented attack on October 7, 2023, has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza and destroyed much of the housing and hospital infrastructure in the region.

Israel and Hamas had agreed to a fragile ceasefire in January however it ended on March 18 when Israel resumed massive air strikes on Gaza.

Upcoming Nationwide Strike Against Israel in Pakistan

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced that a nationwide strike will be held on April 22 in solidarity with Palestinians.

He said history would not forgive the leaders of the Muslim world if they allowed Israel to continue its devastating military action in Gaza.