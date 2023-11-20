Lahore continues to top pollution ranking and air quality level AQI touching over 400, and now the government is considering school shut down along with other measures to save residents from toxic exposures.

IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology firm, reported that the air quality of the provincial capital was the worst in the world, touching hazardous levels, followed by other polluted cities like Karachi, and New Delhi.

As the government took stern measures, schools and other educational institutions will remain open in Lahore and other smog-hit regions on Wednesday, and there will be no holiday.

School Holiday in Lahore Smog

On Wednesday, all markets, offices, and parks will also remain open as government is mulling over limiting movement on weekends.

To cut smog in Lahore, and other parts of the region, Lahore High Court issued directives for schools and other educational institutions to stay closed on Saturdays for the next two months.

Justice Shahid Karim issued a written order on petitions filed by citizens seeking measures to tackle air pollution in the country. He ordered the provincial government to issue a notification for closure of schools, colleges, and universities on Saturdays till the last week of January.

Earlier this month, the interim government imposed a smart lockdown in the 10 most polluted districts on Saturday (November 18).

Other with several restrictions, the provincial government has made it mandatory for people to wear mask while going outdoor.

Lahore Air Quality – Lahore AQI

Despite the restrictions, the air pollution in Lahore is currently at over 200, while PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 6.6 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value, IQAir reported.

Courtesy: https://www.iqair.com/