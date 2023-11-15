LAHORE – Authorities in Lahore are taking stern measures including shutting down schools and offices to curb smog as air pollution worsens in Lahore and several other regions.

The top administration of the region held a meeting today on Wednesday which was led by caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Under the current situation, officials decided to shut down schools and offices across the region on November 18 Saturday.

Provincial capital Lahore, and parts of the region are seeing alarming high air pollution in wake of soaring urbanization, and the metropolis continues to rank as top polluted cities in the world, with reports showing hazardous levels of air pollution.

In the city, the concentration of PM 2.5 in the air touched nearly 400 in previous days, and the situation is considered hazardous.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, the caretaker Chief Minister held press conference and revealed measures being taken to curb the smog.

Earlier this week, LHC ordered the Punjab government to shut down all schools and colleges on Saturdays as the officials failed to curb smog.

Last week, Lahore and several other regions witnessed four-day holidays, and some markets were also asked to shut down, but later allowed to remain operational after showers.