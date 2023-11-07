ISLAMABAD – Punjab caretaker government has announced the closure of schools and offices for three days in this week amid an alarming surge in air pollution.

The government took stringent measures as air pollution in the metropolis touched alarming levels an (AQI) touched the 500 mark, the worst across the globe.

In a press conference, the Punjab interim Chief Minister announced that schools and offices in Lahore and other smog-hit regions will remain closed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Naqvi announced that November 9 is an official holiday while Saturday and Sunday are weekends, and clarified that the government has only announced Friday as a public holiday.

He was of the view that the closure of schools and offices would help curb smog in affected regions,s especially Lahore. Naqvi said markets will remain closed on weekends and restaurants and cinemas will remain shut from Friday to Sunday.

He also clarified that all parks will remain closed from Friday till Sunday.