‘Will Send it Straight to PM’, Army Chief on Imran Khan’s letters

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Chief General Asim Munir has finally responded to Imran Khan’s alleged Letter, saying any such attempt will be forwarded to prime minister.

In an informal interaction with journalists, Army Chief addressed claims about receiving a letter from jailed Prime Minister Imran Khan. He clarified that no such letter had been received from PTI chief, and even if one were to arrive, he would not read it himself. Instead, he stated, “I will send it to the Prime Minister.”

The remarks have sparked attention, as they come amidst ongoing political tensions between PTI founder and incumbent government. Army Chief’s statement shows formal channel through which communication will be handled, suggesting that any correspondence from the former Prime Minister will be directed to the current government for consideration.

Khan decided to send a third open letter to Army Chief General Asim Munir, addressing critical issues such as government policies, political unrest, economic crisis, and the need for a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 events.

The letter highlights police raids in Punjab and the lawlessness affecting the nation. Despite previous cold responses from the military, Khan remains firm in his stance. However, the military has denied receiving the letter and has stated it will not engage with its content. PTI leaders have also criticized opposition figures for prioritizing personal interests over the nation’s welfare.