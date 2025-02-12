Unfazed Imran Khan decides to write third Letter to Army Chief despite hitting brick wall twice

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to write third open letter to Army Chief General Asim Munir, despite a cold response from military establishment, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said Wednesday.

Khan’s counsel said the third open letter, prepared after extensive discussions with senior PTI leaders, addresses critical issues affecting South Asian nation. The contents of letter, which have been shared with party leaders, cover matters such as structural reforms, the negative impact of government policies on democracy, and continuing political unrest.

The upcoming letter of the series reiterates Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s demand for a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9, with the party remaining firm on this stance despite the lack of official acknowledgment.

Chaudhry was of the view that ongoing police raids in Punjab and the disturbing incident in Wazirabad, where police allegedly blocked the funeral prayers of a PTI worker, were among the issues raised in the letter.

Imran Khan’s letter is not only political statement but also shows unyielding resolve despite being ignored twice. The letter underscores the continuing economic crisis, including exodus of skilled Pakistanis and a significant outflow of $20 billion in investments, which jailed PTI founder linked with botched government’s policies.

The upcoming communication further addresses concerns about terrorism and the lawlessness currently sweeping the nation. PTI leader also highlights police hard handedness being used against PTI under the guise of law enforcement.

Military rubbishes Imran’s Letter

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) voiced strong support for Imran Khan’s proposed “remedial measures” outlined in his letter to the Army Chief, which aims to address the increasing tension between the military and the public.

In recent letter, PTI chief called on army to reassess its current approach to the situation. However, military sources have denied receiving the letter and made it clear that they will not engage with its contents. PTI leaders also criticized the opposition, specifically the Zardari and Sharif families, accusing them of prioritizing their personal interests over the welfare of the nation.