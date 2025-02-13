Pakistan encourages private sector participation in digitalization of trade

LAHORE – Government is encouraging the private sector and regulatory bodies to actively participate in the process of digitalization of trade system.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Aftab Haider has said that the government was aiming a paperless and fully automated cross-border trade system.

He shared these view during a meeting with a delegation led by Asif Parvez, CEO of Galaxefi.

It was discussed that by enabling real-time tracking, automated documentation, and streamlined logistics, Galaxefi is poised to revolutionize the country’s cross-border trade.

Unlike conventional platforms that still rely on outdated manual processes, Galaxefi offers a trustworthy real-time solution that ensures speed, transparency, and reliability.

The CEO of PSW congratulated and commended the company’s efforts in digitizing trade and providing real-time solutions. He emphasized that PSW is committed to encouraging private firms to automate trade processes—an agenda the government is pursuing tirelessly.

While the government has made significant progress through initiatives such as Digital Pakistan, Uraan Pakistan, and PSW, nearly 70% of private sector activities—including freight forwarders, NVOCCs, and related service providers—still rely on legacy systems. This reliance results in costly inefficiencies and missed opportunities.

The manual processing of post-shipment documentation and regulatory compliance has long hindered trade, leading to billions in lost revenue. As global competitors integrate real-time systems to optimize supply chains and accelerate transactions, Pakistan risks being left behind if immediate action is not taken.

The meeting also addressed the urgency of adopting modern trade technologies, which will be a central theme at the upcoming Pakistan Logistics and Shipping Summit (PLSS) 2025, scheduled to be held in Karachi on February 20, 2025.